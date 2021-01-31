ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,052.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $504,453.17 and $7,052.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.33 or 0.01025313 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010949 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001070 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.