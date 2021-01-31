EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

