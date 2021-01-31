EXMO Coin Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $6,734.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.
EXMO Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
Buying and Selling EXMO Coin
EXMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
