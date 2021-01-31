eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, February 16th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 333.10 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. eXp World has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,845,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,666 shares of company stock worth $22,854,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eXp World by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

