Expanse Trading Up 92% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 92% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $215,984.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,668.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.22 or 0.03989225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00392056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.79 or 0.01217668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00534992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00416296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00260938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.