Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Raised by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. 308,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,406. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

