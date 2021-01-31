Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lessened by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.