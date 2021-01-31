Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,696 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 72,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

