Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Facebook by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.