FantasyGold 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $137,683.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038968 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.