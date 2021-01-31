Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Reaches $298.35 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Fantom has a market cap of $298.35 million and $137.16 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 115.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00907184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.55 or 0.04497857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031226 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

