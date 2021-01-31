Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.08.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $109.35 on Friday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,449 shares of company stock worth $16,002,213. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

