Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Up 72.7% in January

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Fauquier Bankshares stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.