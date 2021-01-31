Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,352.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $66,352.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00010015 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

