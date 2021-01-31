Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $129.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.