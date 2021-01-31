Feellike Price Reaches $0.0801 on Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,933.67 and $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037758 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

