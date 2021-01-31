Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,418 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 2.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Markel worth $99,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $19,482,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $18,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,116.60.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $969.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,009.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,012.94.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

