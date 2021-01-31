Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $49,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.33 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

