Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.95 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

