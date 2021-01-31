Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,059 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Floor & Decor worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $92.07 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

