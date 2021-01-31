Fetch.ai Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and $8.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00882597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.62 or 0.04384555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars.

