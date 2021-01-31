Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Decreased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 6.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $123.46. 4,543,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,747. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

