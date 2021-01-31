Financial Analysis: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Evolving Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62% Evolving Systems -5.07% -6.31% -2.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Evolving Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.68 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Evolving Systems $25.75 million 0.99 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Volatility and Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolving Systems has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Evolving Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Evolving Systems beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers customer analytics and value management solutions, such as the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns, and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solutions; Mobile Data Enablement solution that provides a data consumption and policy management solution for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators that monitor the usage and consumption of data services; and Total Number Management solution, an automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, and other communication identifiers. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services; and customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

