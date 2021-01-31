Financial Analysis: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Helix BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seres Therapeutics and Helix BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Helix BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.95%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Helix BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Helix BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 62.80 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -19.79 Helix BioPharma N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A

Helix BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix BioPharma has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Helix BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -385.22% -2,867.98% -51.24% Helix BioPharma N/A -325.42% -193.46%

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Helix BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401, a microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for use with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-262, to treat an initial recurrence of CDI; and SER-155 to modulate the microbiome and dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada. The company is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

