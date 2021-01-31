Financial Contrast: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) & CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get My Size alerts:

This table compares My Size and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -3,326.90% -206.80% -132.10% CyberArk Software 0.65% 4.34% 1.95%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for My Size and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 CyberArk Software 0 3 12 0 2.80

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $141.57, indicating a potential downside of 11.66%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares My Size and CyberArk Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $60,000.00 173.59 -$5.50 million N/A N/A CyberArk Software $433.89 million 14.08 $63.06 million $1.76 91.05

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Risk and Volatility

My Size has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats My Size on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.