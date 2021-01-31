Financial Review: Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) & Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ross Stores and Destination XL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores 0 4 19 0 2.83 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ross Stores presently has a consensus target price of $113.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Destination XL Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Ross Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Ross Stores and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores 2.39% 22.57% 6.19% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Ross Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ross Stores has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ross Stores and Destination XL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores $16.04 billion 2.47 $1.66 billion $4.58 24.30 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.11 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Destination XL Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 21, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

