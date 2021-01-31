Financial Review: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get StoneCo alerts:

This table compares StoneCo and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69% Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for StoneCo and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 4 7 0 2.64 Autohome 2 3 5 0 2.30

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $52.10, suggesting a potential downside of 27.54%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $89.05, suggesting a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 31.86 $203.54 million $0.70 102.71 Autohome $1.21 billion 10.76 $459.65 million $4.10 26.89

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats StoneCo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.