Financial Survey: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PetroQuest Energy and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PetroQuest Energy beats California Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.