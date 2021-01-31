FinNexus Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. FinNexus has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $2.32 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FinNexus has traded up 53.7% against the dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

