Fire Lotto (FLOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $335,238.47 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

