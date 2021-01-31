Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $47.31 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Firo has a market capitalization of $47.31 million and $2.08 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00012236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,655.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.76 or 0.03912524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00387091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.06 or 0.01191682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00526076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00418112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00256518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,488,572 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

