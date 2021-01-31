First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 71,167.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

