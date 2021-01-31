First American Trust FSB Acquires 738 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.97. 8,401,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.