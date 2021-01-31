First American Trust FSB Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

