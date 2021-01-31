First American Trust FSB Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,500,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,003,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.