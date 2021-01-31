First American Trust FSB Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. 5,203,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

