First American Trust FSB Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

NYSE NOW traded down $11.08 on Friday, hitting $543.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,458. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.45. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

