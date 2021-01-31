First American Trust FSB Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

PayPal stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

