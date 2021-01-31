First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 94,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 42,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,383. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

