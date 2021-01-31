First American Trust FSB Sells 98,758 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,758 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 157,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 175,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,554,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,490. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.