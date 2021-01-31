First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,577 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 23.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $163,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.