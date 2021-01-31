First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 891 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $117.60. 1,393,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,944. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

