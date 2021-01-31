First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $47.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 6.9% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $47,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $72.59. 805,732 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11.

