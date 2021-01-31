First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $49.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $49,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after buying an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $97.57. 6,915,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

