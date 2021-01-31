First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $53.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

