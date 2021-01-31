First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

