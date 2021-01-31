First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 152,803 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 8.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $56,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.86. 1,054,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.32.

