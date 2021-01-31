First Business Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,339 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $66.03. 5,738,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

