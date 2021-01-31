First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

