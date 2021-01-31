First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.